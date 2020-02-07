Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Fire Breaks Out At Former Power Plant In Jersey City

Fire Breaks Out At Former Power Plant In Jersey City

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:45s - Published < > Embed
Fire Breaks Out At Former Power Plant In Jersey City

Fire Breaks Out At Former Power Plant In Jersey City

In Jersey City, emergency crews worked for several hours to get a power plant fire under control.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Fire breaks out in top floors of Mumbai apartment complex after gas cylinder explosion [Video]Fire breaks out in top floors of Mumbai apartment complex after gas cylinder explosion

The upper floors of an apartment complex in India caught fire after a gas explosion in the city of Mumbai. The fire broke out at around 6:30am on February 8, inside the top two apartments of a..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:32Published

Victims: Rickety Power Line In Use Near Spot Where Camp Fire Started [Video]Victims: Rickety Power Line In Use Near Spot Where Camp Fire Started

PG&E is still operating a rickety power line near the one that ignited 2018's devastating Camp Fire that wiped out the city of Paradise and killed 85 people, according to an expert inspection conducted..

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 00:31Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.