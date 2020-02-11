Global  

Jussie Smollett Indicted On New Charges For Lying To Police

Jussie Smollett Indicted On New Charges For Lying To Police

Jussie Smollett Indicted On New Charges For Lying To Police

Actor Jussie Smollett has been indicted on new charges for reporting a bias attack Chicago Police say was a hoax.
Actor Jussie Smollett faces new charges

CHICAGO (AP) — A grand jury returned a six-count indictment accusing actor Jussie Smollett of lying...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •CBS News


Jussie Smollett indicted on 6 counts for allegedly lying to police about attack claims

Jussie Smollett has been indicted by a grand jury on six counts of disorderly conduct for allegedly...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •CBS News



Jussie Smollett Faces New Charges

The new charges come after a six-month investigation by a special prosecutor looking into claims he paid two brothers to stage a fake hate crime against him.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:30Published

No Charges For Officers In Brian Quinones Killing

New video released Monday shows the night five police officers fatally shot and killed a man after he livestreamed police chasing him, reports Reg Chapman (1:45). WCCO 4 News At 6 - December 27, 2019

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 01:45Published

