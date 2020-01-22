Global  

Police Say Father Lied About Daughter's Abduction

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:38s - Published < > Embed
According to police, Lester Mejia first said he was grabbing his keys when she was taken.

They then said he admitted he was at work and a relative called to tell him the toddler's mother took her.
