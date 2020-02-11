Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > The Hunt - Official New Trailer

The Hunt - Official New Trailer

Video Credit: FanReviews - Duration: 01:31s - Published < > Embed
The Hunt - Official New Trailer

The Hunt - Official New Trailer

Check out the official new trailer for The Hunt starring Ike Barinholtz, Betty Gilpin, Emma Roberts, Justin Hartley and Hilary Swank!

Release Date: March 13, 2020 The Hunt is an action thriller directed by Craig Zobel.

It stars Ike Barinholtz, Betty Gilpin, Emma Roberts and Hilary Swank.

Jason Blum is serving as a producer under his Blumhouse Productions banner.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Controversial 'The Hunt' has a new trailer and a new release date

Read more... More about Universal Pictures, The Hunt, Entertainment, and Movies Tv Shows
Mashable - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

SirADJames

A. D. J. The Hunt - Official Trailer [HD] https://t.co/5BsRL7aooE via @YouTube 2 minutes ago

melodibella_

Melodi Bella The Hunt - Official Trailer 2 https://t.co/O2U6ItM3qo 10 minutes ago

CCargoe2

Chris Cargoe The Hunt - Official Trailer 2 https://t.co/LBK0iOISAe 19 minutes ago

richg3323

🇬🇩#410🇬🇩 Interesting The Hunt - Official Trailer [HD] https://t.co/OFRoMCrF9T via @YouTube 39 minutes ago

themoviebox

TheMovieBox.Net “The Hunt” Official Trailer — Blumhouse’s Controversial Horror-tinged Action Thriller starring Betty Gilpin, Hilary… https://t.co/utcAJXVKWG 51 minutes ago

lizbuda

Liz Buda My guess is that Emma Roberts has a short cameo in the opening like Drew Barrymore does in Scream. The Hunt - Off… https://t.co/4dxF7yNLuT 3 hours ago

TheJohnFallon

☩ John Fallon ☩ RT @arrowinthehead: THE HUNT New Official Trailer (2020) Blumhouse Horror https://t.co/lydM8FBqHM https://t.co/HqLL5KtHNP 3 hours ago

arrowinthehead

Arrow in the Head THE HUNT New Official Trailer (2020) Blumhouse Horror https://t.co/lydM8FBqHM https://t.co/HqLL5KtHNP 3 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

'The Hunt' Official Trailer (2020) [Video]'The Hunt' Official Trailer (2020)

Six months after canceling its release, Universal and Blumhouse are reintroducing 'The Hunt': a satiric political thriller, which depicts rich, liberal "elites" kidnapping and hunting conservatives

Credit: Pop Culture by In the Know     Duration: 01:34Published

Emma Roberts, Hilary Swank, Betty Gilpin In 'The Hunt' New Trailer [Video]Emma Roberts, Hilary Swank, Betty Gilpin In 'The Hunt' New Trailer

Ethan Suplee, J.C. MacKenzie, Emma Roberts, Hilary Swank, Betty Gilpin and more star in this new trailer for 'The Hunt'. Twelve strangers wake up in a clearing. They don't know where they are, or how..

Credit: Movie Trailer News     Duration: 01:39Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.