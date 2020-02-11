The Hunt - Official New Trailer
The Hunt - Official New Trailer
Check out the official new trailer for The Hunt starring Ike Barinholtz, Betty Gilpin, Emma Roberts, Justin Hartley and Hilary Swank!
Release Date: March 13, 2020
The Hunt is an action thriller directed by Craig Zobel.
Jason Blum is serving as a producer under his Blumhouse Productions banner.
