Crash Rings

Crash Rings
Crash Rings

All new at 10... car crashes happen in a matter of seconds -- leaving arkansas drivers paying a hefty price on their premiums. but not all of them are accidental.

Some people make a lot of money off of wrecks -- by causing them on purpose.

Since 20-13... arkansas insurance department has convicted several arkansans of insurance fraud for so-called "crash rings."

The department says they put unsuspecting drivers' lives at risk -- who are left to foot the bill for the pricey pranks.

### (ryan james/arkansas insurance department) "it does nothing but increase the car insurance rates and makes our roads more dangerous."

((nate)) if you witness a suspicious car crash -- james suggests leave your name and number for the victim driver to use to help fight the false claims. ### ((nate))




