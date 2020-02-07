Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Hair Love

Hair Love

Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published < > Embed
Hair Love

Hair Love

One local elementary school decided to give students a special gift just in time for Valentine's Day.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Hair Love

One local elementary school decided to give students a special gift just in time for valentine's day.

W-t-v-a's kayla tells us how okolona elementary school is keeping students sharp this week.

."

"nats of clippers" at okolona elementary school...students got lined up a little differently today... the school partnered with grace baptist church...ken mckinney and lazarus sykes to offer students free haircuts... "it is valentine's week so we thought this would be the perfect week to show our little boys some love and get them the haircuts they want."

And they were excited to show off their fresh look... "how are you going to be feeling when you get back to class.

I'm going to be feeling good" principal tripplet says this is just one of the ways they hope to put their hashtag...better together... in action... "i know that as a little girl in school.

When i look my best, i do my best and i'm expecting the best out of my little chieftains."

This wasn't just an opportunity to get a haircut...but also a chance to encourage students to finish the school year strong... "when they came in, they were so excited to get their haircut and it's also going to reflect on their grades because i told them if they do good on their grades we're going to come back."

The doesn't stop here... on valentine's all 260 students will receive a bear and candy... reporting in okolona kt, wtva 9 news..

"y'all look so handsome."

For wtva sports im erin wilson..

The bulldogs got down



Recent related news from verified sources

Creator Of Oscar-Nominated Short 'Hair Love' Hopes It Changes Lives

Creator Of Oscar-Nominated Short 'Hair Love' Hopes It Changes LivesWatch Video"Hair Love" is a short film about a black father styling his little girl's hair for the...
Newsy - Published Also reported by •CTV News


'Hair Love' Wins Oscar For Best Animated Short Film

'Hair Love' Wins Oscar For Best Animated Short FilmWatch Video"Hair Love" is a short film about a black father styling his little girl's hair for the...
Newsy - Published Also reported by •CBS NewsESPN



You Might Like


Tweets about this

UrielGarza3

uri RT @victoria_mijita: I’m a 22 year old hairstylist in the Houston/Webster area I’ve been doing hair for a little over 4 years. I don’t post… 2 seconds ago

poekestis

oscar’s pEAnUT buTTER cUPs i got my hair chopped to my shoulders again and i love it yes 14 seconds ago

MatthewACherry

Matthew A. Cherry RT @stephdky: We read ‘Hair Love’ today and watched the Oscar winning short film. It celebrates diversity, self acceptance, and beauty. Suc… 24 seconds ago

pumpkabane

🖤💀💜BIG MOOD💜💀🖤 @THEUNOVANPRINCE Love how you part your hair! Fire Queen❤🔥 28 seconds ago

Joon_hypeup

KingNamjoon_ RT @Emkei28: Gulf’s eyes sparkle while he removes the apron then he gently fix Mew’s hair. I’ll never get over the fact that after a long w… 31 seconds ago

d_slavica

AMOK RT @chrisdlabat: The night that you love me from the blue of the sky the jealous stars will watch us go by and mysterious ray will nest in… 35 seconds ago

MaryaMungai

Waru_Bae RT @Treezamuhando: Suzana senje, please do not come back for this love. Ukimaliza London mami, enda Paris, it is a concrete jungle touted a… 40 seconds ago

theeamyatalia

atg.🥀 my daddy love me hair more than I do😭he pull the ”so when you gettin yo hair done again” card when I been rockin a… https://t.co/fgQ7wcXqGg 43 seconds ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Oscar winning ignites conversation about black representation in film [Video]Oscar winning ignites conversation about black representation in film

The Academy Awards on Sunday night likely helped many create a must watch list of future films. But one animated short that took home an Oscar, about an African American father trying to do his..

Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin     Duration: 02:29Published

'Hair Love' Wins Oscar For Best Animated Short Film [Video]'Hair Love' Wins Oscar For Best Animated Short Film

Matthew A. Cherry said he aimed to "take a small slice of black American life and make it animated ... and hopefully, it can change lives."

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 03:37Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.