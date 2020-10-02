On the Beat 2/10/20 Vitality Skin & Spa on Skinbetter Skincare

Troy: welcome to on the beat, everyone.

I'm troy thompson.

Joining me in the studio today is, you've met her before, amber norman.

She's a spa manager and licensed medical institution.

Welcome to the show my friend.

Amber norman: thank you.

Great to be back.

Troy: all right, we're talking all about a brand new skincare range that you have over there and it's called skinbetter skincare.

Skinbetter skincare.

Amber norman: a mouthful.

Troy: we like that.

Okay.

What is it?

What sets it apart for you?

Amber norman: so basically skinbetter skincare is science backed, and so basically what that means is it is a skincare that has been studied rigorously with a lot of chemistry and science to back it for skin as well as skincare regimens and how they play a part in each individual skincare role.

Troy: okay.

Well it's probably a simple question, and we may have covered it a little bit, but how is it standing out from your other ranges?

Amber norman: well, compared to what we presently have now, skinbetter better was launched in 2016.

And they have tons of clinical science backed studies showing their differences based on other skincare lines.

So the science and chemistry is what sets this line apart.

It is truly medical grade.

Troy: really?

Amber norman: yes.

Troy: i was just about to ask you, is it medical grade?

Amber norman: medical grade.

Troy: because here's the thing, when you're going into your type of clinics, you want to know you're getting the best.

Amber norman: that's right.

Troy: and you ladies have put the research behind this as well.

Amber norman: right.

Troy: now, people often ask me what i do all these type of interviews, especially when it comes to the medical grade products, are they safe for women who are pregnant?

Amber norman: yes and no.

We always tell our ladies who are expecting or nursing that if you have a product that you're presently using that has actives in it, which are like salicylic acid, retinoic acid, things like that, that we ask them to refrain from those until they're through either nursing or they've had their child.

Because there's different things that we don't want to harm the child.

Troy: i think that's a really ... and i'm really glad that you honestly answered that for me because sometimes, when i'm doing these interviews, you see the people skirt around and i'm like, well, i think it's super important.

Amber norman: right.

Oh, absolutely.

Yeah.

Troy: okay.

Sensitive skin.

A lot of people have issues with medical grade products for their skin when they're