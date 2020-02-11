Global  

Man suspected of killing Utica teen pleads guilty

Brandon Clark pleads guilty to second-degree murder.
The courtroom.

The man accused of killing proctor grad bianca devins pleads guilty to her murder.

Good afternoon--the case of the murder of bianca devins has taken an unexpected turnbrandon clark pleaded guilty to second degree murder late this morning.

News channel 2's brent kearney spokes with bianca's family afetrward....and joins us live in the studio with much more.

Brent, good afternoon.

Good afternoon katrina.

Brandon clark admitted to murdering bianca devins back on boilermaker sunday...as part of a plea agreement.

Today in court, the district attorney's office went through a timeline of events leading up to the murder....including brandon clark's search history on the internet as well as the details of the argument between himself and devins leading up to the murder.

Judge micheal dwyer repeatedly asked clark if he was sure he wanted to plead guilty....understanding that he is waving his right to a jury trial.

He replied with 'yes your honor'.

His reason?

He didnt want to put his family or bianca's through the trial where graphic evidence would be presented.

Bianca's s family was in court and made a statement after clalarks plea of guilty.

And their response toto calrk's statement to them 3:44 "it would be a very hard thing to go through that trial and we are greatful that he has chosen to plead guilty."

"3:44:19 "one statement for me that stood out was he said bianca did not deserve this.

And that is right she did nothing to deserve this.

So in that way he is taking full responsibility and that he did this and no one else."

Clark was also recently charged with promoting contraband while he was in jail.

That charge was dismissed in exchange for his guilty plea.his sentencing is scheduled for april 6th.

Where he is expected to serve 25 years to life in state prison without the oppurtunity to appeal.

