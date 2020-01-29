Local e-cigarette shop owners react to new FDA rules

Some store owners say they're already seeing the impact of new e-cigarette rules, regulations that went into effect this week.

Tonight we take a closer look at what these new rules mean for business owners.

Wdbj-7's khiree stewart explains from one store in salem.

"the owners of this store said the regulations impoact the way they sell devices like this one and they're concerned about the effects it could have on their business."

"i definitely believe the fda overstepped their boundaries on this one."

W.c.

Vapor co- owner william justice says under new fda regulations, his store in salem can no longer fix or assemble equipment, discuss health questions and offer free samples.

He thinks the rules could impact his business and people just looking to stop smoking.

"if someone has a hard time trying to find a juice flavor they like, they could hender them in actually making the switch from a traditional cigarette," new rules also ban e-cigarette sales to minors, require health warnings and a review for any product that goes on sale after february 2007.

The new rules are getting support from public health advocates in a statement, the american lung association said they're, "concerned about the potential health consequences of electronic cigarettes, as well as the unproven claims that they can be used to help smokers quit."

Seth cole thinks otherwise... "i may have one every few days, but other than that, it's been doing me very well."

Justice says he quit years of smoking because of e-cigs, and thinks these rules could hender the industry's future.

"it's disappointing, definiotely disappointing just the matter of how it's changed my life and how much better i can breathe."

"you can read more of those regulations by going to the fda's website.

We've provided a link within this story at wdbj7 dot com.

In salem, khiree stewart, wdbj7."