Community Honors Braden Krull

A savannah family is in mourning after a 19-year-old lost his battle with cancer overnight.

The teen's three- year battle has made a lasting impact -- not only on his family -- but the entire town.

<<(devin negrete, reporting) friends surround this savannah family as they honor and mourn the loss of their 19-year-old son.sot: sienna krull, bradon's sister: "he was my best friend."//sot: kydone wandfluh, family friend: "it's been pretty hellacious."bradon krull lost his fourth battle to chondro sarcoma -- a type of bone cancer tuesday night.

Sot: briar butneer, bradon's friend: "it has been probably some of the hardest 24 hours of my life."more than 25 people have been at the krull house for days to support bradon and his family...sot: sienna krull, bradon's sister: "i love all of his friends and they're my friends now and they're always there for me."//sot: tim brosi, bradon's friend: "we are all a close community and we knew that he was going through a hard time and we were just trying to do everything that we could."this isn't the only time the community has had his back.

Last year -- we covered a story about signs his classmates made and put on display for him.and in that interview he knew how much love there was for him already.

Sot: bradon krull, fighting cancer: "i just thought it was pretty incredible.

That everyone did something just for me.

That was pretty awesome."not only did he have an impact on his classmates sot: seth ussary, bradon's friend: "if you were down he was always there and he never had a bad game.

It would always be positivity."but also his teachers.sot: stacy eychaner, bradon's teacher: "he just really put out a lot of effort to make sure that he got caught up and stayed on top of things."stacy eychaner spent the last three years teaching bradon...sot: stacy eychaner, bradon's teacher: "it's been very difficult, but at the same time very thankful that i've been part of the journey."

A journey his friends and teammates say will live on forever.sot: tim brosi, bradon's friend: "he means a lot.

He put up the fight that no one could imagine and it just makes you want to carry on his legend for the rest of your life."

Devin negretenats: "we are bradon strong."kq2 news> because of bradon's illness -- his father hasn't worked since october of last year and the bills are piling up... that's why friends have put together a benefit ride to honor their family later this month.

The entry fee is 40 dollars -- which will pay for the ride - a t-shirt and lunch.

Riders will meet in kansas city then make the trek to savannah.

(sot: tyler wandfluh, event organizer: "we had originally planned to do a parade by bradon's house here and let him know that we were supporting him and that we were with him.

Unfortunately, that isn't going to happen."

Instead -- everyone will celebrate his life with music and food at the savannah square.

If you would like to sign up or donate -- all the information is on our website -- st joe channel dot com.