Bishops Visit from Honduras

Countries are celebrating a partnership.

Tonight the representatives from the tyler and san angelo dioceses joined bishops from honduras to celebrate holy mass at sacred heart cathedral.

They're marking the 15th anniversary of a special partnership.

San angelo diocese parishioners travel to honduras on mission trips.

<< monsignor larry droll "we feel it important to celebrate the partnership.

To thanks god first of all for the many blessings that have been recieved by all of the people of these dioces.

And secondly to relaunch our efforts to go in deeper to share wiht these other cultures."

>> ((michael)) the...''hermana- miento''...developed from a response by all texas dioces to help residents following hurricane mitch in 1999.

