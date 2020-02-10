Sioux City woman sues city over pit bull ban

Decided to ban pitbulls in city limits, residents have challenged the ordinance.

Now, a sioux city woman is suing over a ban she sa should get a second look.

Abc 9's bria bell brings us more.

Bria: jenna, jennifer frost is claiming that the ban placed on pit bulls violates dog owner's right to due process by the threat of impoundment and associated fees.

"i know people often hear lawsuits and think it's about money, there's nothing in our hearts...that's never even been a topic," says pitbull owner jennifer frost.

Jeifer frost moved to sioux city from rochester, new york last fall with her husband, kids, and two dogs.

After only a couple months in, jake.

Their pitbull was picked up by animal control after he got out.

Soon after, she was told by the city that pitbulls were banned and they could only keep jake until they found a home for him elsewhere.

Jake is now with jennifer's relatives back in new york.

She says the whole ordeal serves as a teaching tool to her young ildren.

"to learn that we have to obey the laws, that we have to do what is right."

And that there are ways to have your voice heard as she feels like what happened to jake and her family is unjustified, despite the city's ban on pitbulls.

"and so if the law says something that's not right or against our constitutional rights that there are avenues that you can take," says frost.

Frost says this is not an attack on the city, she just wants council members to re-evaulate the ban, because she just like many others have also had their dogs taken away in a similar manner.

"i know that that's what it can seem like when it's a lawsuit and we did not.

That's never been out hearts from the beginning.

It's just to make good positive healthy changes."

She says throughout it all, she has not been given a clear reason as to why the ban is in place to begin with.

"not really, the thing that we keep hearing over and over is when the ban got put into effect, it was a long argious process and that revisiting it would be opening up a big can of worms."

Bria: we tried reaching out to the city for comment, but did not hear anything bacin time for the newscast.

In studio, bria bell abc 9 news.

