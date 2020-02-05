Carlos Jones Sentenced to Life in Prison

A man convicted for a murder he committed back in 20-12 gets a life sentence.

and also tough talk from a judge who didn't buy his lawyer's reasoning for a lighter sentence.

Eyewitness news reporter emily waldron was in the courtroom -- when carlos jones learned his fate.

((emily)) eric and mimi, "elation" is the word one of the victim's friends used to describe his reaction to today's sentencing... he and the family of michael studer say they finally feel as though they have closure.

Judge: "i hearby sentence you to natural life in prison in the illinois correctional facility..."

(cheering) friends and family of michael studer -- quietly cheering as a judge sentenced carlos jones to natural life in prison.

Jones shot and killed studer at a citgo gas station on auburn street in may of 20-12... during an attempted armed robbery to studer and his girlfriend.

Jones was found guilty of mob action, two counts of attempted armed robbery and first degree murder back in april... but friends and family of studer say it's this sentencing hearing that gave them real closure.

John tobin/lifelong friend of michael studer "to go see him where he's buried, and to talk to him and let him know that finally, after all this time, that we've gotten closure for him and justice has been served for him."

Two impact statements were read during the hearing... one from studer's girlfriend -- which was read by a prosecutor -- and one from his sister kathy shultz.

Kathy shultz/michael studer's sister "i thought i would hate you, but i cannot.

Hating you will not bring michael back.

Hating you...hating you continues to give you power over my life.

And i will not permit that."

The defense pushed for the minimum sentence -- saying jones' upbringing caused him to commit a series of crimes since the age of 11... but in the end -- the judge didn't buy it -- saying jones had multiple opportunities to walk away from the armed robbery attempt.

Hon.

Ronald white/winnebago county court "she testified that you asked, 'where's the money?'

And he said he didn't have the money.

You could have left the area.

You could have left the area.

But you didn't.

You stayed.

And then you shot and killed michael."

((emily)) jones and his attorneys are planning to appeal the sentencing.

A status hearing will take place september 13th.

