Dems on Donald Trump Pack

Dems on Donald Trump PackDems on Donald Trump Pack
Dems on Donald Trump Pack

Jet 24 action news is your local election headquarters... as donald trump is making his way to erie friday... local democrats are stepping up their presence in erie.

Caroline collins is in the control room with reaction from democrats anticipating the republican nominees arrival.

Jill.... the erie democratic national committee opened an office downtown tonight.most unhappy that trump will be in town.

3 " donald trump is unfit for office he's a charlatan" charlatan""is the race for the presidents of the united states this is not show business " "" if you were to get in the office that the last thing i want to see"the democrats of erie county all have one thing in common.

They're hoping donad trump does not become the president of the united states.

Dozens of democrats crowding this new space on west 18th street.

The office becoming a space for all of the erie county democratic candidates to work together and rally support for hillary clinton.

The democratic party chairman saying he doens't think trump will draw in a crowd at the erie insurance arena on friday.

"i don't think he's going to fill the place to capacity he's going to have a decent turnout but i don't think he's going to have as big of the following is in the past he's losing strength and donald trump is on his way out."bill cole says trump is coming to erie because he is lacking the support he needs in pennsylvania.

3 "well he's trying to win pennsylvania he is trying to make and roads here but we are determined to stop him and make sure that he does not win pennsylvania "former erie mayor joyce ????

Saying she won't be surprised if there are protesters outside of the arena.

3 " protest is a part of the process i wouldn't be surprised if there were protesters."some democrats at the event say they won't be going anywhere near downtown erie on friday.

3 " there is no way you would get me down in this area for my life he puts fear in people" people" " while some democrats are strong clinton supports they still believe entrance right to campaign here in erie county" county" " i belive........"the democrats saying it's only a matter of time until clinton makes a stop in erie.

3 if you can't make it to the erie insurance arena on friday when donald trump is here.... jet 24 will be broadcasting it live.

He is expected to speak around 2.




