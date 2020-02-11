Recount confirms new sheriff for Cedar County

A recount following a very close race.

People are tallying votes by hand to determine who will be the cedar county sheriff in 2017.

The primary race was very close-- james mccrary ran against incumbent leon dwerlkotte and won.

But it was close.

23 votes close.

Kspr's rachel dubrovin joins us live from the cedar county courthouse with the recount to see who wears the badge.

Rachel?

Jerry- i'm standing right outside the courtroom.

I have to wait out here because as a reporter-- state law prohibits me from going inside during the recount.

Right now a judge, both candidates, and four ballot counters are in there.

They've been counting since 6:00 and they're still not done.

They have more than three- thousand ballots to look at.

The county clerk says it's all about making sure every vote is counted-- correctly.

: 30-40 peggy kenney clerk 1:25-1:30 carole bough resident "we'll be here till th decision is made."

Cedar count clerk peggy kenney says this is an unusual situation.

"recount on the local level are not necessarily typical, this is the first one that i've had since i've been county clerk and i've been in office for ten years.

We have done numerous recounts, but they've been statewide races."

She say mccrary won by less than one- percent.

That means sheriff dwerlkotte had the option to ask for a recount-- and he did.

"where you do get a change i vote, is where perhaps someone did not mark the ballot properly.

Our machines are programed to count ovals.

So if someone check marked next to the name, instead of filling in the oval, the machine may not have counted their vote."

She says that's why th county is paying people to count ballots-- but the cost in minimal.

An estimated 200- dollars.

"it' kind of like jury duty..

It's a civic thing."

The judge aske each candidate to bring four people who would be willing to count the votes.

"anyone wh wants to come in can come in for a moment."

Eight went in-- an four came out.

"it's like really?

I'm done?"

Carole boug didn't get chosen.

"i want to b on the jury.

Nobody ever asks me that either."

Bough i always looking for a chance to help.

She says she volunteers at a polling place every election.

"i saw how the machine operated, and i'm 100% confident that at least in my district, everything was done right, and counted right."

Despite tha confidence-- she was ready and willing to count ballots by hand tonight.

"i'm really disappointed because i really wanted to do it.

Maybe next time.

They're still counting-- and they'll continue to do so until they are done going through all the ballots.

Both of those candidates are republicans-- and there isn't a democratic candidate that ran for sheriff in cedar county.

That means whoever wins tonight will be the sheriff in 2017.

Jerry?

Rachel, thanks.

If we hear something before the end of the newscast-- we will let you know.

Otherwise we'll have the final result of the recount on kspr news this morning.

