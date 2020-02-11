Monkey sparks questions about Frontier Airlines' pet policy

Global  

A passenger was found smuggling a monkey in his shirt on a Frontier Airlines flight Tuesday night.

Frontier Airlines spokesman Richard Oliver says the incident happened on a flight from Columbus, Ohio to Las Vegas.
A man boarded a flight with a service monkey - without the airline's knowledge.

Good evening, i'm dave courvoisier ((christianne klein)) >> ...and i'm christianne klein in for denise today.

The incident happened during a tuesday night flight from columbus ohio to las vegas.

Metro police later verified the primate's status.

8 news now reporter karen castro is live at mccarran international airport with a closer look at the guidelines when traveling with animals.

Karen?

((karen castro)) >> traveling with pets is becoming more popular for different reasons.

In response, airlines are making accommodations.

But the requirements are more strict for pets... compared to emotional support and service animals.

((cheryl mangled - traveling with pet: i had to call ahead and arrange for her spot.)) ((karen castro)) cheryl mangled flew in from chicago with her furry friend, zoey.

Prior to boarding she had to pay 125 dollars, get a health certificate for her dog, and make sure she was in a carrier at all times.

((cheryl mangled - traveling with pet: they're not allowed out or anything so whatever she's in, she has to stay in.)) ((karen castro)) while pet rules vary by airline... traveling guidelines are typically different for emotional support and service animals.

((allison roberson - veterinarian, green valley animal hospital: they mainly they just want to make sure that you have basically good health, your dog or cat doesn't look like it's got an infectious disease.)) ((karen castro)) on tuesday, frontier airlines says a passenger broke company policy by bringing a service monkey on board without providing the proper documents.

The airline says service monkeys are allowed but the airline needs to know ahead of time.

Requirements are different between service and emotional support animals.

A service animal travels for free on frontier.

But the passenger must provide a letter from a medical professional, identification and a health certificate for the animal.

((allison roberson - veterinarian, green valley animal hospital: they will give you a lot of leeway as far as allowing you to take the animal on a plane.)) ((karen castro)) emotional support animals also travel for free and the passenger must present a letter from a doctor... but a health certificate is not required.

These rules only apply for domestic flights.

((allison roberson - veterinarian, green valley animal hospital: really a good idea to just call the airlines, figure out what they require, what you're going to need for your trip.)) ((karen castro)) as for mangled, she doesn't mind the different rules... but she would like more consistency.

((cheryl mangled - traveling with pet: i had to bring her for a general physical and get a certificate from my vet but then they never asked for it so they do require it though.)) ((karen castro)) >> tsa does not require agents to ask for documents when passengers are traveling with animals.

The only requirement to pass through security is to take the animal out of the carrier.

Reporting live, karen castro, 8 news now.

((christianne klein)) >>> and the




