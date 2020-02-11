Jury finds Adrian Garcia Not Guilty in murder case

And...the verdict in the trial of the man accused of killing his girlfriend newschannel nine at six starts right now!

Don: the man who was on trial -- accused of killing his girlfriend -- has been found not guilty.

I'm don guevara.

Newschannel nine's marissa armas is live with more ... marissa: don, that's right.

Just about an hour ago the jury found adrian garcia not guilty of first degree murder.

The jury deliberated for about 4 and a half hours.

His lawyer says that he's known garcia has been innocent since the beginning.

As we reported, adrian garcia -- who was 18 at the time of the incident -- was arrested back in 2013 for the death of his former girlfriend alejandra arango.

According to the arrest affidavit, garcia went over to the home to find out why arango no longer wanted to date him , and then left -- telling her quote "karma would get her.

Investigators say arango's mother found her in a bath tub-- showing no signs of life.

Gracias attorney says there was never any good evidence in this case.

Defense attorney i think the medical examiners testimony in this case i think the jury verdict in this case tells the citizens of el paso tells the commissioners court of el paso you need to be careful who you that medical examiner and some of the credentials he puts out there.

Marissa: now garcia did spend 3 years in jail but his attorney says that are going to work on trying to get him released tonight.

Marissa: and what's next for garcia, well his lawyer says they are going to work on getting his records expunged and garcia is planning on enrolling in school.

Reporting live from the court house marissa armas newschannel nine.