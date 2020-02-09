Global  

Going out in rio

0
One of the essential parts of visiting rio is experiencing "the marvelous city's" restaurants... bars... and dance clubs... the olympic zone's jill martin is in rio... where she ate... she danced... she conquered.

&lt;sound up nightlife music montage drinking/eating its a perfect night in rio...time to grab your camera, your samba shoes &amp; most of all.

Your appetite!

Sot 15:46:19:16 jm :thank you for taking me around i met up with thomas troisgros, one of rio's top chefs.

Locals pack his restaurant-- tt burger-- for a brazilian take on an american classic.

15:46:9:23jm: ok-so what should i get-i want one of everything ...and so i did.

The classic, the double and the shitake burgers.

15:55:03 jm: this is amazing.

What the difference between this and an american cheeseburger?

// .15;58;33;11 tt:the bread is sweet potato bread, which is the best bread for burgers, pickles are made of schiote which is a green vegetable, we have a lot in brazil, and the cheese is made with jersey cows, which produce a kind of milk and the cheese melts really well, too many cheeseburgers later...it' s on to one of rio's best kept secrets- bar urca for happy hour by the sea..

Mini montage us ---by view--- by wall 16:12:08:19 - tt - so here we have tangerine, cashasa and sugar and ice.

And here it's limes, or our lemons are green.

Jm: so if you come this is the drink you have to have.

16:12:22:27 - tt - yes, you have to have a caipirinha when you come to rio or brazil //16:12:32:25 - tt- it is the drink of brazil, you have to have a caipirinha jill - how about having two?thomas - you can have 3!then its time for meat meat and more meat...a churascaria, or brazilian steakhouse.

Brazil claims to offer south america's best barbecue.

16;18:44 hello, hola.

Thanks for having us!

Okay time to eat more!

16:21:01:18 so some churacarias have these cards-green and red-its like yeah lets go and them red stop i had a firm hold on the green card.

Montage of the meats coming overá quick nats of us trying, eating 16:24:22 pork sausage 16:26:00:27 picanha the rump steak 16:27:08:22 beef ribeye16:27:13:29 no breaks i guess- no breaks - you can't breathe!

16:30:40 tenderloin with cheese.the churascaria has more than twenty cuts of meat.

16;25;13;29tt-when i was a teenager, i used to come here.

They would kick us out.

Me and my friends would eat, eat, eat.

16 years old, you know.

16:21:45:06 i don't understand how your supposed to wear a brazilian bikini if everyone eats like this 16:21:49:09 workout like crazy after!

16:32:15 i cant eat anymorewait!

Im going red..i have to turn it over- i can't take anymore.

I mean ,this is our third meal.

Yeah we did it!

From food to fun.it was time to burn off a few calories at samba hot spot -trapiche gamboa.

Montage me playing instruments and learning sambaits been said to dance samba you need to let go and let your soul shine through.

I gave it my best shot.

16:39:25 dancing 16:42:03 ohh, that samba is exhausting.

Thank you.

And so if you're rio bound -make sure you come with an empty stomach and an open mindyou never know what you'll samba into.

Night, thanks for showing me rio!

Cheers!it's a pleasure.> 3 3



