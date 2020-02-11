Consumer Reports - Samsung Galaxy S7 Active

Plenty of smartphones are ruined when they fall on the pavement or are dropped into water.

Samsung's galaxy s-7 active for at&t ... claims to survive the rough and tumble of life.

And, as alicia garcia tells us, consumer reports checked out the claims for the 800-dollar phone.

(v/o) in its commercials, samsung's galaxy s7 active promises to survive drops and dunks by even the biggest klutz.

Consumer reports brought the phone into its labs to see how well it holds up.

Engineers dropped the phone from five feet onto to a flat surface, according to the phone's specs.

Jerry beilinson consumer reports electronics editor>> "the phone did well after dropping on concrete.

We really didn't see any damage."

Garcia>> (v/o) samsung also claims the s7 active is water resistant enough to handle up to 5 feet of water for 30 minutes.

So consumer reports submerged a different s7 active in this pressurized tank to simulate five feet of water.

This time the results weren't good.

Beilinson>> (sot: jerry beilinson) "the first s7 active we dunked failed the test.

It was very obvious as the screen malfunctioned."

Garcia>> (v/o) a second s7 active was dunked in the tank.

It also failed.

Water was visible in the front and rear camera lenses on both phones.

And there was water in the sim card slot on the second.

After several days, the phones still were not working properly.

Consumer reports contacted samsung, which said the galaxy s7 active is "one of the most rugged phones to date."

The company went on to say, "there may be an off chance that a defective device is not as watertight as it should be."

(v/o) other samsung galaxy phones -- the s7 and s7 edge -- make the same water-resistance claims. both passed consumer reports' dunk test and are at the top of its smartphone ratings.

Kota territory news>> with your consumer reports i'm alicia garcia.

Samsung is investigating the issue with the s-7 active.

At&t is still also offering the earlier version of samsung galaxy s-6 active.

That older phone passed consumer reports' dunk test last year and is still among its