Federal Judge Approves Softer Version of Voter ID Law

A federal judge has approved a softer version of texas' voter id law.

It was once considered among the toughest in the nation.

U-s district judge nelva gonzales ramos accepted a compromise struck last week between texas, the u-s justice department and minority rights groups that sued over the 2011 law.

Courts have said the state's voter i-d law discriminated against minorities and the poor.

They're now claiming victory today.

Opponents though say this paves the way for more corruption when it comes to electing a public official.

This presidential election more people are expected to line up at the polls.

A federal judge's ruling following in line with the 5th circuit court of appeals which found texas's photo id law racially discriminatory.

The original law required voters to show one of 7 government issued photo id's like a state driver's license, a passport, or concealed carry license.

Remi garza cameron county elections administrator thinks the softening of the law will help everyone who wants to make their voice heard.

Remi garza, cameron county elections administrator: "some people find the 7 forms of id difficult to obtain and so being able to expand the list of what is usable to vote with i think is a very good thing."

Voters who don't have one of those 7 forms of i-d will need to take some extra steps in order to cast their ballot.

Remi garza, cameron county elections administrator: "you have to sign a declaration of reasonable impediment which essentially says that you're unable to obtain 1 of those 7 forms of id and then you'd have to show your voter certificate, your utility bill, you can show a government paycheck or any form that has your name on it that would identify you as the registered voter in that district."

While some believe the ruling is a victory others feel it as a loss.

We spoke to both chairs of the democratic and republican parties in cameron county.

Morgan graham with the republican party says today's ruling will only open the doors to voter fraud.

Democratic party chairwoman amber medina disagrees saying voting is a privilege and we should not deny people their right to vote.

