FNF Preview: Munday Moguls

For more than a decade, the munday moguls have reigned as one of the most successful high school football teams in texoma.

Three state championship appearances, including titles in 2007 and 2012 and until last season... head coach patrick corcoran had never finished with a losing record in 11 years at munday.

In tonight's friday night football preview... ben coker shows us why 2016 could be a huge turn around including a deep postseason run.

Run.

<;nats "a thing of beauty man">; no matter the talent level in a given year... and munday's seen it's share of great athlete's... one thing remains constant.

<;nats" stay off that pole, i don't want to be pickin' wood out of ya""go to coach clark, you ain't even been through yet""is the lineman gonna win again?

Oooh, yes he is">; you're going to condition and prepare yourself for the grind.

Head coach patrick corcoran 5:41 "cuz it's a long year if you play where want to play and you've got to have that foundation.

That's what that's all about.

They're proud of it and we're proud of it."many eyes focus on jacoby thomas in 2016... ruled ineligible last season after transferring from nearby 6-man school knox city.

He takes over the reigns at quarterback this season.

Corcoran 1:21 "he's got a lot to learn right there, but with the skill set that he has, he can overcome some of the things he doesn't know early.

Once he figures it out, he should be pretty dangerous.

Day'veon dockins enters his senior season as a staple in munday moguls friday night highlights.

Thrust into the role of qb in 2015... he returns to familiar territory at runningback.2:15 "i think he'll play more relaxed and running the ball a little different.

It will keep him healthier, he won't take the pounding he did last year."

3 holt bivens0:55 "jacoby thomas, day'veon dockins, alex thorn.

We're gonna have a lot of fast players and a lot of big play makers"defensively... the moguls counter a like of size with quickness..

Attempting to swarm the ball carrier and limit big plays.

Heath bivens"0:22 "we're actually gaining two people in our secondary and then gain a couple up front that will help with speed.

So we'll be fast and physical from the second that ball snaps"corcoran 2:50 "we're gonna be moving them around all over the place, try to put them in positions to make big plays and from there play as smart as possible.

Get off of blocks and don't stay blocked, just because you're the size you are doesn't mean you have to stay blocked."the senior class shrinks this season, but leadership from those who chose to play their final year motivates the entire squad.kade sanders1:25 "we all look up to the seniors.

They've all been good role models and they've shown us all hard work and dedication and how to get things done.

And we're gonna try to make this season as good as we can for them."heath 1:23 "we had a few drop out this year and it just shows that the guys who are here want to be here and they know the reason why everyone else is here and that's to compete as a team and win championships."corcoran 3:30 "this team is probably the second fastest team we've had."

The key as the moguls look to run their way into competition for a another state title.

With your friday night football preview of the 2016 munday moguls.... ben coker... kfdx-3 sports" sports"