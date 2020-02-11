Jaeger Sets Sites On PCCC Win

First place check on sunday.

One of those pros is stephan jaeger, a german from chattanooga who's already made history this season.

Stephan jaeger will always been known as mr. 58.

That's because the german native broke a p-g-a record by shooting a 12 under par 58 in a web dot com tournament last month.

Nobody had ever done that on any tour and he went onto win the event in northern california by seven strokes.

Stephan jaeger/web.com tour pro:"on a week like that when you win by seven on any tour or any event.

Obviously your whole game was there."

Stephan soared up the money list after that victory, and became a media sensation, mr. 58.

But the munich native's ultimate goal is to earn a p-g-a card for next year.

He's 22nd on the money list and the top 25 get that card.

Jaeger:"i've been pretty consistant this year.

I've just not played well on the weekends to be up there...so it's good to get over the hump and get going.

I want to do the same thing this week and the next two weeks in the regular season to lock that card up."

The 27-year old has a solid short game with chipping being his specialty.

He's not particularly long off the tee box, and that's not going to hurt him at highland springs golf course.

And his putting is, well he did make 12 birdies in that 58 round.

Jaeger:"any week anybody out here can win if they just get hot.

You have to make putts."

Stephan came to chattanooga as a foreign exchange student his junior year in high school.

He stayed in the states and was an all-american at tennessee chattanooga.

Jaeger:"it actually helped me grow up a bit.

I was a cool experience, pretty nerve wracking at the beginning."

As a young golfer in germany in the early 2- thousands it was natural for stephan to look up to his idol, tiger woods.

Jaeger:"he was so dominate back in the day.

As a kid that's your idol."

But there's one thing stephen jaeger has done that tiger never did.

Shoot a 58.