Trending Now: Broomstick Challenge

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:29s
Trending Now: Broomstick Challenge#BroomstickChallenge #NASA #Hoax #Gravity
NASA sweeps 'broomstick challenge' under the rug

NASA has debunked the broomstick challenge, a viral stunt in which people suggested that a sudden...
CTV News - Published


Tweets about this

Step0nMe3

Steffi RT @TFLN: ok future got me tho lol https://t.co/wgmBTBEBZ9 3 hours ago

TFLN

TextsFromLastNight ok future got me tho lol https://t.co/wgmBTBEBZ9 3 hours ago

jake_wobegon

Jake I just glanced at the trending topics, and I'm very confused. What is the Bloomberg challenge? And why is is a broo… https://t.co/FTThqecnZA 4 hours ago

nickvelasquez78

Nick Velasquez why is the broomstick challenge trending again? We literally did this in middle school. 5 hours ago

S2000Art

ArtS2000Stinger I was a bit confused when I seen Broomstick challenge trending.. #broomstickchallenge 7 hours ago

DakotaMiller23

Dakota Miller Is anyone getting some weird deja vu with the broomstick challenge? I swear that was a thing that was trending almost 10 years ago. 10 hours ago

JennBHunter

Jennifer Hunter RT @WTNH: Have you tried the #BroomstickChallenge yet? News 8's @TheSuzieHunter gave it a try during Good Morning Connecticut! https://t.c… 11 hours ago

WTNH

WTNH News 8 Have you tried the #BroomstickChallenge yet? News 8's @TheSuzieHunter gave it a try during Good Morning Connecticu… https://t.co/btDfiNQT2S 11 hours ago


Jen and Julie take on the viral broom challenge [Video]Jen and Julie take on the viral broom challenge

Have you seen the broom challenge? Some rumors online said it was caused by the pull of gravity on a certain day, but Jen and Julie break it down.

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 01:16Published

