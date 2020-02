Altered Carbon Season 2 Trailer

Altered Carbon Season 2 - Main Trailer - Netflix synopsis: After 250 years on ice, a prisoner returns to life in a new body with one chance to win his freedom: by solving a mind-bending murder.

Directed by Ciaran Donnelly, M.

J.

Bassett, Jeremy Webb, Salli Richardson-Whitfield (various episodes) starring Anthony Mackie, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Chris Conner, Simone Missick, Dina Shihabi, Torben Liebrecht, James Saito, Lela Loren, Joel Kinnaman, Will Yun Lee release date February 27, 2020 (on Netflix)