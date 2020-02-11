'The Hunt' Gets Release Date, Harrison Ford Calls Out Trump & More | THR News

Global  

Universal sets a release date for the 'The Hunt,' Harrison Ford is calling out President Donald Trump and the Film Academy is explaining why Luke Perry and Cameron Boyce were left out of the Oscars In Memoriam segment.
In an exclusive interview with The Hollywood Reporter, producer Jason Blum and screenwriter Damon Lindelof defend the film as a satirical take on a divided country: "None of us were interested in..

The actor made the remarks during an appearance on ABC's 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' to discuss his latest film, 'Call of the Wild.'

