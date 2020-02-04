Police custody.

Maddie: after a short-lived uptick... gas prices again are expected to take a fall.

The u-s energy department predicts gas will drop below two dollars a gallon this fall and stay there through the winter.

Officials say it's mostly due to the prolonged slump in oil prices and the switch to the winter blend of gasoline... which is cheaper to make.

According to triple-a, the national average for a gallon of regular unleaded is 2- dollars-and- 13-cents.

Here in bakersfield, we're averaging about 2- dollars-and-67 cents a gallon.

