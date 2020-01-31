WPTV anchor Mike Trim reads to students at Village Green Environmental Studies School 1 week ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:31s - Published WPTV anchor Mike Trim reads to students at Village Green Environmental Studies School If someone says reading isn’t fun, they weren’t at Village Green Environmental Studies School Tuesday morning. WPTV NewsChannel 5 anchor Mike Trim read to a group of kindergarteners at the Port St. Lucie school. The Scripps Howard Foundation, part of WPTV’s ownership group, is dedicated to childhood literacy.

