Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Klobuchar Calls For Review Of Myon Burrell Case

Klobuchar Calls For Review Of Myon Burrell Case

Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 02:27s - Published < > Embed
Klobuchar Calls For Review Of Myon Burrell Case

Klobuchar Calls For Review Of Myon Burrell Case

Senator Amy Klobuchar is taking a stand on an issue that has some calling for her to end her presidential campaign (2:27).

WCCO 4 News At 5 – Feb.

11, 2020
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Klobuchar: Not aware of questionable evidence in teen’s case

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Sen. Amy Klobuchar said Sunday that she was not aware of questionable evidence...
Seattle Times - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Sen. Amy Klobuchar Facing New Scrutiny Over Old Case [Video]Sen. Amy Klobuchar Facing New Scrutiny Over Old Case

Amy Klobuchar is called on to suspend her campaign as questions swirl around Myon Burrell's case, Murphy reports (3:06). WCCO 4 News At 6 – January 29, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 03:06Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.