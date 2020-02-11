Just rolling out of bed, we've got a look now at your top stories from overnight.

These are your top trenders ### ((channing)) number 5: the infamous butter cow is now on display at the illinois state fair.

Check out "cream puff."

She's made up of 700-pounds of butter...and took 65 hours to sculpt.

The cow is modeled after the jersey breed.

They're known for the high fat content in the milk they produce.

### ((channing)) number 4: celebrations were captured across fiji as their rugby sevens team won the country's first ever gold medal--and did so in style, with a 43-7 defeat over great britain.

More than 4,000 fans packed into anz national stadium in suva, which broke into joyous celebrations when the final whistle was blown.

### ((channing)) number 3: a new study finds venus once may have had an earth-like atmosphere.

According to nasa scientists, the planet might have been able to sustain life in the distant past.

And, it may have been habitable for up to two billion years.

Things are much different on venus now.

It has a carbon dioxide atmosphere 90 times as thick as earth's, there's no water vapor and temperatures on its surface reach 864 degrees.

The findings were based on computer modeling of the planet's ancient climate...by scientists at nasa's goddard institute for space studies.

### ((channing)) number 2: delta airlines is once again flying at full speed.

The atlanta-based carrier canceled nearly 2-thousand flights following a computer outage on monday.

Many vacations and business trips were affected by issue.

Delta is trying to ease the pain for travelers who were impacted.

The carrier waived its rebooking fees and is offering 200- dollar vouchers to those whose flights were delayed more than 3-hours.

### ((channing)) number 1: as the week closes out, so ends another chapter in the battle donald trump and establishment republicans monday's letter from 50 g-o-p national security experts oposing trump was just the first blow.

But on thursday 50 g-o-p national security experts - signing a letter oposing trump, writing that he quote... the news monday about a letter from 50 national security experts warning ..."would be the most reckless president in american history."

Reid binion reports ### (voice of donald trump (r) / presidential candidate) "if it is true, that's ok too because all i have to do is stop funding the republican party."

Donald trump... responding to a time magazine report... ...that r-n-c chairman reince preibus threatened to reallocate resources from the presidential campaign -- to down-ballot races.

The committee denies time's account... ...but a draft letter from former r-n-c staffers and former members of congress is asking for a redirection of resources.

The letter - with 75 signatures - reads in part, quote: "only the immediate shift of all available rnc resources to vulnerable senate and house races will prevent the gop from drowning with a trump-emblazoned anchor around its neck."

The frustration - due in large part to trump's repeated refusal to back off of comments like this one wednesday: (trump) "he is the founder of isis.

He is the founder of isis.

I would say the cofounder would be crooked hillary clinton."

Radio host hew hewiit gave trump a chance to clarify thursday.

But instead - trump doubled down.

(hugh hewitt) "last night you said the president was the founder of isis.

I know what you meant - you meant that he created the vacuum, he lost the peace."

(trump) "no, i meant that he's the founder of isis."

Trump -- telling c-n- b-c he's not changing his approach.

(donald trump (r) presidential candidate) "it's either gonna work or i'm going to, you know, i'm gonna have a very, very, nice long ((channing))