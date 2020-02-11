What's in a name? For Harney Peak, a lot

Reaction today to the re-naming of "harney peak" ... the highest point in the united states east of the rockies ... to "black elk peak" by the u.s. board of geographic names.

Kota territory news>> it was named for army general william s.

Harney, who fought against native americans as america pushed west.

The new name will commemorate nicholas black elk, an oglala lakota spiritual leader who died in 1950.

Debate over re-naming the peak has been on-going for some time.

The fact that a decision was made against state wishes comes as a surprise to many ... including governor dennis daugaard who says the federal decision will cause unnecessary expense and confusion.

Also, the way the decision was handled is not sitting well with some legislators.

Senator craig tieszen>> "the fact that the federal government would see fit to impose this decision on us and at the end of the day it's not the biggest decision in the world but on the other hand it tells us that our federal government is willing to impose these sorts of things without consulting with us.