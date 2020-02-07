This years rising stars at the John Deere Classic

Jim:it's all about making the cut today to be able to stick around and play the weekend.

Every golfer deals with ups and downs on the course during every round.that's certainly true for this year's rising stars..

Brian bullington...austin connelly...charlie danielson... lee mccoy... jim:jordan niebrugge...jon rahm...robby shelton...and aaron wise.all of them have their own way to right the ship when their game starts to stray " they make hammering the long drive... pin hunting with those irons... and those long putts look so easy.

But, they're not.

Charlie danielson out of the university of illinois is one of the young pros dealing with the challenges of adjusting to life on the p-g-a tour.

"the most challenging, you know, is believing in myself.

You know getting comfortable out here.

I'd say that's very tough."danielson certainly isn't alone.

Golf can seem to betray even the greatest golfers of all time.

When it feels like the game is getting away from them during a round, these rising stars look to their special clubs to make everything feel right again.

Iowa hawkeye brian bullington will always try to big to avoid going home.

"it's the driver.

I always hit the driver so well and i always have.

And i really don't hit the driver that off-line so if i'm ever struggling i kind of just go on the range and hit a few drivers and i'm like ok i can still do this.

This is ok."

He's not alone.

"i like driver.

I think it's just longest and one of the straightest clubs in my bag so whenever i get the opportunity to kind a hit one out there then that's usually the most comfortable i'm with taking driver and hitting it out there.""driver and putter.

Lately i've been a little streaky with the putter.

That's why i'm having a little fight with it, but i've always loved putting.

I've been a good putter my entire life and i'm happy to say that.

But, the last two years i've become a pretty straight driver.

I can hit it pretty long and consistently straight so that's why i just enjoy getting up to the tee and hitting it hard."for some, it's getting back to target practice.

"my 7-iron i just i love it.

I really don't ever hit it bad.""i just seem to make a lot of birdies when i've got a nine iron for whatever reason."

And for danielson the illini star, it's about finding his creative center.

"usually i'm a lob wedge guy.

You know i just like kind of being an artist around the greens and you know hitting very cool shots."" jim:they all are capable of a lot of cool shots.

We tried to have fun with these young pros as they work their way toward stardom.

Here's what happened when i asked brian bullington from the university of iowa to sing his alma mater's fight song.

""oh my gosh you're going to do that to me?

If you can't it's ok.

No i can't.

Wow this is embarrassing.

I can do the i-o-w-a.

That's all i know i-o- w-a.

That's all i know.

That's embarrassing."" he was a great sport.

Let's take a look at how these guys are doing after round two and the quest to make the cut.

The cut line is projected at...