Last Day of Addison County Fair and Field Days

Tab.

Staci and now to community matters.

The rain didn't keep away people having fun at the addison county fair and field days.

At vermont's largest agriculture fair, animal exhibits are a big draw.

Weather - not great for ride-goers.

Still, plenty of folks came out to enjoy the five days of fun.

Jim foster, president, says: "attendance has been good, we're an agricultural fair, we're all use to dealing with mother nature, and so she's thrown us a couple of whammy's here with some hot weather, but people still come out that's the nice thing about our fair.

"today was the final day of the fair.fun fact: the first addison county field