Camp Chronicles: Bishop Guilfoyle

The Marauders are two-time defending state champs
Camp Chronicles: Bishop Guilfoyle

State.

(jaime) heading into high school football season...there's one team that everyone is gunning for right out of the gate... two-time defending state champs bishop guilfoyle.

The marauders have been unbeatable since 2014...owning the nation's ninth longest winning streak.

B-g did atake a big hit this offseason...losing running back evan chadbourn to a torn acl.

But these guys are ready to step up and step in.

Andrew irwin "we're not trying to hide that he was the best kid in the state.

He was a huge part of our offense.

When it happened, we were all just like, oh man.

But now, next day we were like, next man up, let's go."

Justin wheeler "i told our guys we can't replace him with one, but we'll replace him with 11.

Every 11 guys that step on that field and put their hand in the dirt have got to be better than they thought they needed to be.

The only way to honor what he's done for us is win every game."

Bishop




