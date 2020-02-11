Wayne Jones Vigil

This afternoon friends and neighbors gathered for the second monthly vigil for wayne jones...a 50-year-old african american man who was shot by martinsburg police officers in 2013.

Erin miller is live in the studio with the story for us.

Erin: nina, emotion filled the air this afternoon as community members met in front of banks books in martinsburg where wayne jones was killed three years ago--but whag would like to warn you that some images in the following video are graphic.

<< erin miller reporting: on the morning of march 13, 2013 police say wayne jones was walking down south queen street where he was approached by martinsburg police officers-and an alleged altercation quickly ensued.

Erin miller: an autopsy later showed jones was shot 23 times by the officers, none of which have ever been indicted.

(cheryl snyder reid, berkeley county activist) "we want this examined, we want some answers."

Erin miller: and those gathered in martinsburg meet on the 13th for one special reason.

(kristin loken, berkeley county activist) "this is the day in which wayne jones was killed by 5 martinsburg police men in front of the book store over there."

(kristin loken, berkeley county activist)"there's never been a public trial.

There's never been a public presentation of the evidence."

Erin miller: recently the case returned to the u.s district court in martinsburg for further proceeding.

And citizens say this gives the community new hope.

Although martinsburg police department cannot comment on the incident, activits say they have been working with city officials to help build community relations.

(kristin loken, berkeley county activist) "as a result of that the mayor reestablished the humans relations committe."

Residents say they are slowly seeing changes, but will not stop fighting for members of the community that they have lost.

(cheryl snyder reid, berkeley county activist) "and i don't think this is a situation that we can say, okay something bad happened and let's move forward and make it better from here.'

I think we need to be accountable as a community."

Erin miller: reporting in martinsburg, erin miller whag news.

be at the intersection at queen and king on the 13th of every month for the foreseeable future...

Nina: the jurisdiction of the district court in martinsburg, but a trial has yet to be scheduled.

Nina: