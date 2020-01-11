Severe Thunderstorm Warning in Monroe Co.

Back at the first.

Severe thunderstorm warning for... northwestern monroe county in western new york... eastern orleans county in western new york...?

Until 330 pm edt?

At 246 pm edt...a severe thunderstorm was located over holley...or near albion...moving east at 55 mph.

Hazard...60 mph wind gusts.

Source...radar indicated.

Impact...expect damage to roofs...siding...and trees.?

