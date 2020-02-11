Jordan Sainte Sentencing

Global  

Jordan Sainte SentencingA woman is sentenced for stabbing her three year old with a pair of scissors.
Year old boy in 2014.

His own mother did it, using a pair of scissors.

Today, she learned how much time she'll spend behind bars.

Channel two's dan carpenter has details of the case brought out during sentencing.

Despite his young age, the victim of this attack remembers it well and the prosecution asked that his mother remain in prison until he's an adult.

A warning tonight, some of the details of this case may be disturbing for young viewers.

He couldn't fight back, he couldn't call for help.

The victim of a 2014 attack at the safe harbor inn was barely old enough to express what had happened.

He said, "my momma killed my neck."

I didn't know what to say.

I just looked at him and said, "i'm sorry that happened."

9:19:24 sara carpenter became the foster parent of a three year old boy after his mother tracia jordan-sainte wielded the scissors that cut his throat.

My crime was not out of malice, anger or planning.

It was the result of deep depression.

Originally charged with attempted murder, jordan- sainte plead guilty to one count of first degree assault.

She says she was diagnosed with a manic depressive disorder.

He has fears that cannot be undone.

The boy's wounds healed, but his foster mother says he still suffers.

He remembers everything.

Words, tone of voice, the scissors, where they were kept, and the sound they made as they cut today a superior court judge weighed an appropriate sentence.

It was years in the making and ms. jordan-sainte wasn't being monitored, that won't be the case going forward.

The prosecution asked for 15 years with 5 suspended.

Given the harm that was caused it's appropriate and frankly necessary to ensure there's additional time for ..... to heal without the possibility of seeing or talking to his mom i will never get over having to lose my son because of my actions, therefore i will not allow myself to enter such a state again.

Judge wolverton said society has condemned what she admits to doing.

On the other hand it's without question that this was born out of a psychotic episode that had developed over time and has been addressed and will continue to be addressed he issued a 15 year sentence but with 8 years suspended, a considerable amount of time hanging over her head when she's eventually released.

In addition to the 15 year sentense handed down today, jordan- sainte will spend 10 years on probation.

