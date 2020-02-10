Global  

Virus With 90% Unrecognizable DNA Discovered In Brazil

Scientists in Brazil say they’ve discovered a mysterious a virus, made of genetic material never before seen elsewhere.

But according to Gizmodo, it's unlikely the World Health Organization will be too concerned.

That's because the virus only seems to hunt amoebas.

The DNA-based virus was found in amoebas living in the muddy waters of an artificial lake in the town of Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

More than 90 percent of its genes had never been documented before or had any connections to other known genes.

However, hasn’t yet gone through peer review, and the data on the virus’s genetic structure, or genome, hasn’t been made public yet.
