DeepStar Six movie (1989) 3 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com - Duration: 02:01s - Published DeepStar Six movie (1989) DeepStar Six movie trailer HD (1989) - Plot synopsis: At the bottom of the ocean, the DeepStar Six has just discovered a new and deadly alien menace. Director: Sean S. Cunningham Writers: Lewis Abernathy, Lewis Abernathy, Geof Miller Stars: Taurean Blacque, Nancy Everhard, Greg Evigan Genre: Action, Horror