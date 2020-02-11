Global  

DeepStar Six movie (1989)

Video Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com - Duration: 02:01s - Published < > Embed
DeepStar Six movie trailer HD (1989) - Plot synopsis: At the bottom of the ocean, the DeepStar Six has just discovered a new and deadly alien menace.

Director: Sean S.

Cunningham Writers: Lewis Abernathy, Lewis Abernathy, Geof Miller Stars: Taurean Blacque, Nancy Everhard, Greg Evigan Genre: Action, Horror
Karen Woodham I wonder if @skytv @SkyCinemaUK would do a SkyCreature movie channel with films like Godzilla, Leviathan, Deepstar… https://t.co/0Nx7zGOFNS 4 days ago

