Birds of Prey movie - Three Answer Game “Crazy.

Insane.

Fun.” Watch Margot Robbie, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jurnee Smollett-Bell and Ella Jay Basco play the 3 Answers Game.

In Warner Bros.

Pictures’ “Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn),” Margot Robbie (“I, Tonya”) returns as Harley Quinn, alongside Mary Elizabeth Winstead (“10 Cloverfield Lane,” TV’s “Fargo”) as Huntress; Jurnee Smollett-Bell (HBO’s “True Blood”) as Black Canary; Rosie Perez (“Fearless,” “Pitch Perfect 2”) as Renee Montoya; Chris Messina (“Argo,” TV’s “Sharp Objects”) as Victor Zsasz; and Ewan McGregor (upcoming “Doctor Sleep,” the “Trainspotting” films) as Roman Sionis.

Newcomer Ella Jay Basco also stars as Cassandra “Cass” Cain in her feature film debut.

Directed by Cathy Yan (“Dead Pigs”) from a script by Christina Hodson (“Bumblebee”), the film is based on characters from DC.

Robbie also produced, alongside Bryan Unkeless and Sue Kroll.

The film’s executive producers are Walter Hamada, Galen Vaisman, Geoff Johns, David Ayer and Hans Ritter.

Joining Yan behind the scenes was a creative team comprised of director of photography Matthew Libatique (“A Star Is Born,” “Venom”); production designer K.K.

Barrett (“Her”); editor Jay Cassidy (“American Hustle,” “Silver Linings Playbook”) and editor Evan Schiff (“John Wick Chapters 2 & 3”); and costume designer Erin Benach (“A Star Is Born”).

The music is by Daniel Pemberton (“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”).

Warner Bros.

Pictures Presents a LuckyChap/Clubhouse Production, a Kroll & Co.

Entertainment Production, “Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn).”
