Athletics Top Draft Picks Shine in Lake Monsters Split

We're playing two this evening... after a rainout last night, the vermont lake monsters are set for a double header against the tri-city valley cats... should they win just one, it'll be the champs first series victory since taking a couple against hudson valley three weeks ago...so game one in this contest features the lake monsters marquee attraction... at least other than champ, it's a-j puk... the first round draft pick by the oakland a's is on the hill for vermont this evening... never know if it's gonna be his final outing... and what follows is essentially a strikeout montage... puk is on his a-game here... first inning, first batter... marcos almonte... goes down swinging... next guy's on thanks to an error... he'd get to third... but puk will bail the champs out... can i help you sir?

No thanks just looking... that's two... and taylor jones frozen as well... that's three of eight vermont strikeouts for puk... 3 and 2 thirds innings... just one hit... nobody scores on him... but tri-city would score later on... they win game 1, 3-zip... so we'll clear the slate... switch the uniforms and do it again... this time it's puk's college roommate logan shore taking the hill... he's the's a's ?second round draft pick also out of florida..and he'll ?also have a big game... 2nd inning gets the leadoff man taylor jones... followed by a wave and a miss from ronnie dawson... shore tosses 3 scoreless frames... 4 k's just allows 2 hits... he's out of there in the 5th... that's when the valleycats have the bases juiced... rodrigo ayarza sends one to the sky in left center... caught but gives bryan de la cruz plenty of time to make it around... 1- nothing tri city...although vermont will get something going in the 6th... score on a passed ball to tie it... they'll go on to win it on a steven pallares walk-off... 2-1 the final in the game and in the weekend