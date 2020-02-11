Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 310 Mile Running Project

310 Mile Running Project

Video Credit: KQDS - Published < > Embed
310 Mile Running Project310 Mile Running Project
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

310 Mile Running Project

Fox 21 news at nine with dan hanger, diane alexander, chief meteorologist jason sydejko and sports director greg chandler.

.

Nikki>> it's been a unpredictable summer out on the trails in the northland.

Severe storms have created dangerous conditions... even left a lot of damage.

But that's not stopping one duluth woman from taking on a major challenge on the lake superior trail this month - check it out.

.

Shawna weaver runner>> .

.every time shawna weaver laces up her running shoes... it's a feeling the st.

Scholastica teacher doesn't take for granted.... 16:32:48 i kind of found trail running sort of by accident... today she's an avid runner... but not too long ago... she was in a hospital bed... doctors warned her it was probably an activity that she'd never do again .... 16"32:10 i was told it would be difficult to get back into sports.

Tough news to hear while she recovered from the surgery to fix a spinal injury.

16:32:22 i wasn't ok with that.

I wasn't willing to accept a life of not doing the activities i loved as someone whose always been outside running around.

So she choose her own path... got back out there ( nat running) step by step... building up a new outcome.

16:32:46 i worked over the last decade to build up a strength.

And now she's ready to test that power in a way that no one else has, and most can't believe.

16:37:02 almost everyday when i talk about this, i hear are you sure you're ready?

Sure you want to do that?

It sounds crazy and unsafe.

Shawna is taking on a challenge even the most experienced runners haven't.... running the entire 310 mile superior hiking trail ... in nine days.

16:47:50 this will technically be setting a record.

With plans for 30 -40 mile runs each day... and living off the land, sleeping in a tent at night... shawna says for her, it's a lesson in resilence and adventure... she's confident, but aware of the dangers... 16:34: 58 i do have some fears about the trail... 16:35:11 i'm taking a big risk for my body.

But says those risks... are what keep her going in the first place.

16:37:42 if you're willing to take some risks and willing to embrace the unknowns with it.

Theres no reason to doubt or let anxiety stand in the way of an awesome adventure.

2 nikki>> .shawna officially takes off down the trail... starting in canada on august 22.... she won't be alone, a film crew will be documenting her entire journey called the 310 miles project.

You can find more information on our website, fox 21 online dot




You Might Like


Tweets about this

tapdripping

Dripping Tap @AlastairJT France builds high speed rail & half the cost per mile than the UK so why don’t we sack the shower curr… https://t.co/zmfTeS8kIC 10 hours ago

caffeineNsnark

sassy pants RT @neorsd: for reference this map shows a 20 mile radius around cleveland. why? 20 miles is how much fiber cable we are running in, under… 1 day ago

neorsd

NE Ohio Regional Sewer for reference this map shows a 20 mile radius around cleveland. why? 20 miles is how much fiber cable we are runni… https://t.co/2QOw6vFMbf 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.