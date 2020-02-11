310 Mile Running Project

Fox 21 news at nine with dan hanger, diane alexander, chief meteorologist jason sydejko and sports director greg chandler.

.

Nikki>> it's been a unpredictable summer out on the trails in the northland.

Severe storms have created dangerous conditions... even left a lot of damage.

But that's not stopping one duluth woman from taking on a major challenge on the lake superior trail this month - check it out.

.

Shawna weaver runner>> .

.every time shawna weaver laces up her running shoes... it's a feeling the st.

Scholastica teacher doesn't take for granted.... 16:32:48 i kind of found trail running sort of by accident... today she's an avid runner... but not too long ago... she was in a hospital bed... doctors warned her it was probably an activity that she'd never do again .... 16"32:10 i was told it would be difficult to get back into sports.

Tough news to hear while she recovered from the surgery to fix a spinal injury.

16:32:22 i wasn't ok with that.

I wasn't willing to accept a life of not doing the activities i loved as someone whose always been outside running around.

So she choose her own path... got back out there ( nat running) step by step... building up a new outcome.

16:32:46 i worked over the last decade to build up a strength.

And now she's ready to test that power in a way that no one else has, and most can't believe.

16:37:02 almost everyday when i talk about this, i hear are you sure you're ready?

Sure you want to do that?

It sounds crazy and unsafe.

Shawna is taking on a challenge even the most experienced runners haven't.... running the entire 310 mile superior hiking trail ... in nine days.

16:47:50 this will technically be setting a record.

With plans for 30 -40 mile runs each day... and living off the land, sleeping in a tent at night... shawna says for her, it's a lesson in resilence and adventure... she's confident, but aware of the dangers... 16:34: 58 i do have some fears about the trail... 16:35:11 i'm taking a big risk for my body.

But says those risks... are what keep her going in the first place.

16:37:42 if you're willing to take some risks and willing to embrace the unknowns with it.

Theres no reason to doubt or let anxiety stand in the way of an awesome adventure.

2 nikki>> .shawna officially takes off down the trail... starting in canada on august 22.... she won't be alone, a film crew will be documenting her entire journey called the 310 miles project.

You can find more information on our website, fox 21 online dot