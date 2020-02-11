Dixon Man Takes Pokémon Go to a Whole New Level

Pokemon go is transforming your average walk in the park... to a hunting ground.

But a dixon man has added a twist that takes the game to a whole new level.

Eyes glued downward... as a young ronald regan gazes straight ahead... oblivious to the catch 'em all craze going on below him along the dixon riverfront.

These kids are on a mission to pick up pokemon... but virtual reality's got nothing on this... zach hill: "i've got four going on now at the same time."

A 3-d printer drizzling pink filament onto a hot plate... and transforming it into pokemon.

Zach hill: "it gets a lot of work done, as you can see there's lots of models i've already 3d printed."

Dozens of them, actually from jiggly puffs to charmanders zach hill knows very little about the creatures he's crafting... but he's drawing his inspiration from the people he's seen playing pokemon go all over town... zach:"kind had the idea like, it'd be cool if there was something else along with it.

They're like out there catching all these pokemon in the game and i have this 3d printer, so i was like, why couldn't they actually catch a pokemon."

So hill is hiding them for hunters to find.

Taking this highly coveted charizard... and shoving it deep into the branches of a bush in a dixon park.

Even getting his daughter macie into the mix... "over there" after the hiding... comes the click bait.

Posting a clue on his facebook page called "fat finger photography"...and within minutes... proof that if he hides it... they will come.

Maybe right here?

Zach: "i really wanted to see the kids get engaged in something that was not on their phone, that was not in front of the tv, you know, that wasn't in front of their x-box of playstation."

And much like ethan's find... christie: which one is it?

Ethan: jigglypuff!

It's been a success... getting kids crawling under bushes... and adults trecking across parks.

The victory especially sweet when the trophy is a charizard... but this hunter says he'll be back for more.

Even though i got one of the better ones, " christie: you'll go back for more?

Go back for more!

Can never have enough" and hill can't get enough of watching his idea take life... from creation to the final find... zach: "i'm happy that i can give that excitement to some of the kids in this community and give them something to do ((christie)) hill tells me he hopes to expand his project to more regions throughout the stateline... although he's already had a hunt in rockford.

To follow along... i'll put a link to hill's facebook page on our website... my stateline dot com.