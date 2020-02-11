Sri Ganesh Temple 5 Year Anniversary

And today is the 5 year anniversary of its permanent home.

Channel 2 photojournalist takes us inside, with a special look at a hindu tradition.

The statue of sri ganesha was brought from india in 2000, and finally we were able to find a permanant space in 2011.

And rennovate this space and turn it into a temple.

The hindu community is probably a hundred families deep.

Hinduism is defined by it's basically to live a good life.

Be kind to everyone.

Actually, we celebrate in india, ganesha, lord ganesha's birthday, there's about a total of 16 steps in parts of cleansing.

For example we have sandlewood, we have honey, we have milk, we have yoghurt, we wave water, and turmeric.

Everyone will partake in it at some point, and we don't have a priest here in resident.

It's not big enough to support that.

But we have a priest who lives in las vegas and we were able to host him here for a weekend.

Every sunday we have worship here from 12 to 1.

And it culminated in what we call alti which is lighting the lamp and praying and chanting, and after that we basically share lunch.

We as a community here really appreciate anchorage and alaska.

It's quite an open place, we are an open community, and we welcome everyone.

