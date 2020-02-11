Global  

Golf Concludes; U.S. Men's Basketball Wins Another Close One

Golf Concludes; U.S. Men's Basketball Wins Another Close OneSunday at the Rio Summer Olympics
At the rio olympics today -- the men's golf event concluded, producing the first medal winners in the sport since 1904.it came down to a pair of major champions -- but the gold went to justin rose of great britain...the 2013 u-s open champ shot 16-under par to outlast reigining british open champ henrik stenson by 2 strokes.they came to the 18th hole tied, and rose made a biridie to beat stenson's bogey.

Meanwhile -- matt kuchar of the united states took the bronze medal.and in men's basketball -- the u-s survived another scare in pool play -- this time they outlasted france 100-97.

It's the second straight game the americans won by just 3 -- after only beating serbia 94-91.the bottom line is relevant though -- the united states finish out pool play 5-0 and will be the top seed out of group -a- heading into the




