Living History Demonstration

Living History Demonstration
Living History Demonstration

Despite having to move inside from extreme heat.

In the exhibit, volunteers demonstrate the average experience of a civil war soldier-right down to uniforms and firearms they used.

On average the demonstrations last over an hour but today they had to move inside.

Although being outside is more interactive and visually appealing, volunteers say that being inside is actually is a benefit to the visitors.

(michael clarke, member of the liberty rifles) "you have a much better connection with your audience.

They'll actually stay and ask questions instead of the second you say thank you' they all bolt for the air conditioning."

Nina: and clarke says being inside allows both the visitors and volunteers to get more out of the experience.

"living history" demonstrations are typically held once a month and each demonstration is on a different topic.

Nina:




bradleygay

Brad Gay The support for #BernieSanders is a demonstration of where our educational system has failed us. His ideas do not w… https://t.co/qORBOUrapv 8 hours ago

RoseHowe1

Rose Howe RT @HCGmuseum: Tomorrow's cooking demonstration is all about sweet potatoes! Join us from 11-2 at the L.W. Paul Living History Farm as staf… 1 week ago

HCGmuseum

Horry County Museum Tomorrow's cooking demonstration is all about sweet potatoes! Join us from 11-2 at the L.W. Paul Living History Far… https://t.co/xVnOkEuhO4 1 week ago


