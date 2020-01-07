Living History Demonstration

Despite having to move inside from extreme heat.

In the exhibit, volunteers demonstrate the average experience of a civil war soldier-right down to uniforms and firearms they used.

On average the demonstrations last over an hour but today they had to move inside.

Although being outside is more interactive and visually appealing, volunteers say that being inside is actually is a benefit to the visitors.

(michael clarke, member of the liberty rifles) "you have a much better connection with your audience.

They'll actually stay and ask questions instead of the second you say thank you' they all bolt for the air conditioning."

Nina: and clarke says being inside allows both the visitors and volunteers to get more out of the experience.

"living history" demonstrations are typically held once a month and each demonstration is on a different topic.

Nina: