Pets Need Pals - William & Harry - Kentucky S.A.V.E. 8-15

Ellen neuville from kentucky save joins us with two kittens.

Kentucky s.a.v.e.

Is a non- profit 501c3 certified, no kill, animal rescue which is dedicated to caring, helping, training, and placing homeless, abandoned, abused, injured, and ill domestic animals throughout the commonwealth of kentucky.

We are a network of foster homes made up of loving, generous, and compassionate families.

Because we have no facility, we are able to help animals by putting them directly into a home where they can begin to adjust to family life.

A foster can give you information that a shelter or breeder can not- we know how an animal behaviors, how they interact with other animals and people and how far along they are with potty and other forms of training.

When you adopt from us, you get a wealth of knowledge about your pet and an animal that is already on their way to adjusting to a wonderful, loving live with people and families.

