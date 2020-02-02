Healthy Back-to-School Tips

C1 3 the bluegrass ... some will head back this week..... but after all those school supplies are bought.... what will students need to be successful this year?

In today's your health.... dr. timothy johnson explains some tips that will get your kids off to a healthy start.

Kids will soon be trading in those swimsuits..

For backpacks.

But even before the morning bell rings on the first day of school... it's not too soon to take steps to make sure your child gets the year off to a healthy start.

The american academy of pediatrics has some helpful tips... first... sleep.

Your kids might need more than you think... between eight and ten hours of it, if they are between 13 and 18 years old.

So start moving their summer bedtimes earlier by a few minutes a day.

Next, breakfast... a morning necessity for children, since research shows that a nutritious breakfast helps kids perform better in school.

And before you let them out the door... remember that a backpack should not be heavier than ten to twenty percent of your child's weight.

So go through the backpack weekly and remove unneeded items... making sure that heavier items are packed near the center.

For more information, check out the website at a-a-p-dot-o-r-g.

You'll get a gold star.

With this medical minute, i'm dr. timothy johnson.

