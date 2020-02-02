Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Healthy Back-to-School Tips

Healthy Back-to-School Tips

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published < > Embed
Healthy Back-to-School TipsHealthy Back-to-School Tips
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Healthy Back-to-School Tips

C1 3 the bluegrass ... some will head back this week..... but after all those school supplies are bought.... what will students need to be successful this year?

In today's your health.... dr. timothy johnson explains some tips that will get your kids off to a healthy start.

Kids will soon be trading in those swimsuits..

For backpacks.

But even before the morning bell rings on the first day of school... it's not too soon to take steps to make sure your child gets the year off to a healthy start.

The american academy of pediatrics has some helpful tips... first... sleep.

Your kids might need more than you think... between eight and ten hours of it, if they are between 13 and 18 years old.

So start moving their summer bedtimes earlier by a few minutes a day.

Next, breakfast... a morning necessity for children, since research shows that a nutritious breakfast helps kids perform better in school.

And before you let them out the door... remember that a backpack should not be heavier than ten to twenty percent of your child's weight.

So go through the backpack weekly and remove unneeded items... making sure that heavier items are packed near the center.

For more information, check out the website at a-a-p-dot-o-r-g.

You'll get a gold star.

With this medical minute, i'm dr. timothy johnson.

Lauren



Recent related news from verified sources

Fat and furry - top tips on how to stop your pooches getting pudgy

Fat and furry - top tips on how to stop your pooches getting pudgyIt's our jobs as pet owners to maintain healthy weights for our furry friends
Stroud Life - Published

Your top tips for healthy living in London

FT readers share how to stay clean in the Big Smoke, from running along the riverside to the best...
FT.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

alyssa_horace

elina stan account RT @hcatgatech: School taking a toll? Ex trying to come back into the picture? Need some healthy eating tips? Ask her! GT’s #1 column for a… 56 minutes ago

hcatgatech

Her Campus at Georgia Tech School taking a toll? Ex trying to come back into the picture? Need some healthy eating tips? Ask her! GT’s #1 colu… https://t.co/P9L7Jn7YKL 2 hours ago

e_plahov

Елена RT @AlanStern: #PI_Daily The highlight of my day will be speaking tonight to a ⁦@SpaceFoundation⁩ group of school kids and adults about the… 3 days ago

AlanStern

Alan Stern #PI_Daily The highlight of my day will be speaking tonight to a ⁦@SpaceFoundation⁩ group of school kids and adults… https://t.co/d3OLqlIsLm 5 days ago

hsnACT

HealthySchoolsACT How as your first week back at school? Read back to school healthy tips for Canberra parents https://t.co/Hp774VTaqT 5 days ago

_wecanovercome_

We Can Overcome "By talking about healthy relationships, such as how our kids should treat others and what they can expect in retur… https://t.co/rUyXAu7CCg 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Five Tips to Get You Started on Your Emotional Detox Anxiety Cleanse [Video]Five Tips to Get You Started on Your Emotional Detox Anxiety Cleanse

Most of us view detox as a physical experience, but what we don't realize is that our physical bodies aren't the only things that need to be cleansed in order to return to a healthy state. When we're..

Credit: Simon&Schuster     Duration: 03:47Published

When It’s OK to Work Out After Being Sick [Video]When It’s OK to Work Out After Being Sick

If you’re dying to hit the gym after it feels like you’ve been dying of the flu for a week, take it slow. Buzz60’s Sean Dowling has more.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 01:12Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.