Henri Dauman movie trailer HD Plot synopsis: Holocaust survivor and New York City resident Henri Dauman has been called one of the greatest photojournalists of the 20th century.

Marilyn Monroe, Brigitte Bardot, Miles Davis, Yves Saint Laurent, Andy Warhol, Elvis Presley, JFK & Jean-Luc Godard have all found a home inside his archive of one million negatives.

But for all his achievements, few know the details of Henri's remarkable origin story.

Orphaned at thirteen, he set out to rebuild his family at any cost.

Through love, persistence and uncompromising vision he achieved something more: an artistic legacy for the generations.

Coming to Digital March 6, 2020
