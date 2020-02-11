Queen sends disgraced Andrew to meet with Chinese Ambassador

LONDON — Britain's Queen Elizabeth sent her son, Prince Andrew to offer her condolences to the Chinese government for those affected in the latest crisis.

Prince Andrew made headlines last year for a disastrous BBC interview that saw him fail to defend himself against allegations of sexual assault; the Prince also couldn't explaion his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein which led Andrew to announced he was stepping back from public duties.

The meeting was met with mockery and shock, with one netizen calling out the Queen's decision, "You know this is a veiled insult, right?"