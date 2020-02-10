Frederick Douglass, Harriet Tubman Statues Go Up At Maryland State House
Frederick Douglass, Harriet Tubman Statues Go Up At Maryland State House
Harriet Tubman and Frederick Douglass are standing in the very room where slavery was abolished more than a century ago.
